Teen accused of beating girlfriend, asking for help to dispose of body

Authorities in Iowa say a teen is facing charges in the beating of his girlfriend. (Source: KCRG)
By KCRG staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 5:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION, Iowa (KCRG/Gray News) - Iowa authorities say a teen is facing charges in the beating of his girlfriend.

KCRG reports Trevor Dean is accused of beating his significant other so severely that he asked a friend to dispose of the body when he thought she had died.

According to a criminal complaint, Dean believed his girlfriend was cheating on him, so he invited her over to his apartment last month to give her a surprise.

Authorities said when the girlfriend arrived, Dean began punching her in the face and the body. The girl suffered broken teeth, a broken nose, and a broken orbital bone.

Dean recorded a portion of the incident where a video showed the girl on the floor, unconscious and gasping for air, police said.

The criminal complaint stated that Dean asked a friend to help him dispose of the girl’s body because he thought she had died.

Authorities did not immediately identify the girl or release her condition but said Dean was arrested and facing charges that include willful injury resulting in serious injury.

Copyright 2023 KCRG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing Alabama woman killed in crash on Mississippi state line, authorities reveal
Missing Alabama woman killed in crash on Mississippi state line, authorities reveal
Meridian Police said an early morning altercation Tuesday left a man in critical condition.
Man stabbed in Meridian listed as ‘critical’
The shooting happened Tuesday afternoon at the Red Roof Inn on South Frontage Rd.
Shooting suspect in custody after injuring two people
Holly Brand was crowned Miss Mississippi 2021
Former Miss Mississippi Holly Brand shines on ‘The Voice’
Meridian Police said Gabriel Lashawn McKey is a suspect in an aggravated assault case.
MPD: Suspect wanted for aggravated assault

Latest News

Robert Blake died Thursday at age 89.
Robert Blake, actor acquitted in wife’s murder, dies at 89
A Mexican army soldier guards the Tamaulipas State Prosecutor´s headquarters in Matamoros,...
Apology letter claims cartel handed over men who killed Americans
FILE - Police said the shooting took place in the Gross Borstel district, a few kilometers...
Church shooting in Germany leaves several dead, wounded
A man was arrested in Utah after police say he robbed a bank and refused to leave.
Bank robber refuses to leave, waits for officers to arrest him, police say
Police officers stand guard near a crime scene where three Los Angeles police officers were...
Los Angeles police ID suspect in shooting of 3 officers