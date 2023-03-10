2023 All Scholastic Sports Team: Claudia Diamond

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - As a three sport AISA All-Star in basketball, volleyball, and softball, along with being at the top of her class, South Choctaw Academy’s Claudia Diamond is the complete package, but if you ask anyone about her, they won’t stop talking about her character.

“Her integrity, she is just head and shoulders above a lot of kids, you don’t have to worry with Claudia,” Claudia’s teacher, Melanie Abston, said. “You tell her to do something it’s taken care of; you don’t have to check behind it at all.”

“She’s both ultra competitive but she’s also selfless, you don’t usually find that combination in a person but she is,” Head Girl’s Basketball Coach, Charlie Taylor, said. “She don’t care who gets the credit. She goes to work everyday. You couldn’t ask for a better leader or player on your basketball team.”

Traits like these are what make an All-Scholastic Sports team member, intangibles that cannot be coached.

“I always want to lead others by example,” Diamond said. “So, I always try to remember other people are always watching me on the court, in the classroom. I strive to do my best and work as hard as I can wherever I go”

She will be goining to The University of Alabama next year, she will carry the memories of her favortie sport, softball, and winnning South Choctaw’s first volleyball state championship. All of that with lessons for her next step.

“I’ve learned to stay grounded in my faith and who I am, my teachers have had such a great impact on that. They’ve taught me to stay strong and stand up for what i believe in,” Diamond said.

The saying goes, you don’t have to worry about Claudia, but, there are always words as she continues her journey.

“I know you are going to continue on what you have started here in high school and I think you will make a great Bama student and roll tide, Claudia,” Abston said.

“she going to be successful in everything she does in life. Everybody is going to say the same thing about her,” Coach Taylor said. “My message to Claudia is we are going to miss her, not only in the school. On the basketball court, on the volleyball court and on the softball field.”

