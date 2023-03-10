City of Meridian Arrest Report March 10, 2023
|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|TONIO M MATTHEW
|1974
|3433 41ST AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
|ANDREW C HUBBARD
|1979
|3311 1ST ST MERIDIAN, MS
|GIVING FALSE INFROMATION
|JAYLON RUFFIN
|2003
|3221 COUNTY ROAD 45 LISMAN, AL
|SIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
RESISTING ARREST
|ZACARRIUS R CLARK
|1998
|3401 55TH PL MERIDIAN, MS
|SIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
MALICOIUS MISCHIEF
PETIT LARCENY
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from March 9, 2023 at 6:00 AM to March 10, 2023, at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were no stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
At 7:55 PM on March 9, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 800 block of 29th Street. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
There were no residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 2 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.
