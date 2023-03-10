City of Meridian Arrest Report March 10, 2023

Daily Docket(wtok)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 1:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NameBirth YearAddressCharge
TONIO M MATTHEW19743433 41ST AVE MERIDIAN, MSSIMPLE ASSAULT
ANDREW C HUBBARD19793311 1ST ST MERIDIAN, MSGIVING FALSE INFROMATION
JAYLON RUFFIN20033221 COUNTY ROAD 45 LISMAN, ALSIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
RESISTING ARREST
ZACARRIUS R CLARK19983401 55TH PL MERIDIAN, MSSIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
MALICOIUS MISCHIEF
PETIT LARCENY
Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from March 9, 2023 at 6:00 AM to March 10, 2023, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were no stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
At 7:55 PM on March 9, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 800 block of 29th Street. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
There were no residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 2 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.

