First Alert: Severe storms possible Sunday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Friday! Rainy streets and patchy fog are how we are kicking off this Friday morning. Grab your umbrella before heading out the door. Showers will clear around lunchtime today, but the cloudy conditions will last until later this evening.

Heading into the weekend, showers will be hard to find on Saturday, but clouds will increase into Sunday. Rain will pick back up on Sunday, and the viewing area is under a level 2 slight risk for severe weather.

Heaviest rain will be between 8-11am Sunday, but showers and heavy downpours are possible through Sunday evening. Be sure to stay updated with Storm Team 11 early Sunday morning. Stay safe and have a wonderful weekend.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.