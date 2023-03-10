First Alert: Severe storms possible Sunday

Daylight saving this weekend
By Avaionia Smith
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 7:14 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Friday! Rainy streets and patchy fog are how we are kicking off this Friday morning. Grab your umbrella before heading out the door. Showers will clear around lunchtime today, but the cloudy conditions will last until later this evening.

Heading into the weekend, showers will be hard to find on Saturday, but clouds will increase into Sunday. Rain will pick back up on Sunday, and the viewing area is under a level 2 slight risk for severe weather.

Heaviest rain will be between 8-11am Sunday, but showers and heavy downpours are possible through Sunday evening. Be sure to stay updated with Storm Team 11 early Sunday morning. Stay safe and have a wonderful weekend.

