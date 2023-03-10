Lady Knights start 2-0 in District Play

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The West Lauderdale Lady Knights have been on a tear this season as they are coming off of sweeping their first District games against Northeast Lauderdale.

Game one of the series was at The Kingdom and the Lady Knights won 16-1. Game two was at Northeast Lauderdale and West won with a similar score of 16-3.

“It means a lot to me. Just because, I love winning and especially winning good. I just love winning,” Senior Mckinley Maxwell said.

“I was really happy with out performance,” Head Coach Max Loper said. “I thought we hit the ball well. Northeast is really improved since the last time I saw them. We had two pitchers step up that don’t pitch a whole lot for us. They did a good job and we made plays behind them,” Loper said.

Jake Loper was announced as the new Head Coach of the Lady Knights last year, and in his first season with West Lauderdale, they have gotten off to a roaring 11-1 start.

“I definitely feel like he’s made us mentally and physically stronger and I feel like we all just get a long better and know how to help each other,” Junior Breelyn Cain said.

“He’s pushed us to become a lot better,” Maxwell said. “It’s a really good thing and I’m super excited for the next few games that we have,” she said.

West Lauderdale’s impressive season so far isn’t just good coaching, it’s also a testament to how talented the players are when they step on the diamond.

“They are just competitors,” Loper said. “You know, we come every day and we don’t care who we are playing, we expect to win. You know that’s the tradition here at West Lauderdale. It’s not all about me, it’s about we and whoever is doing good, we are all in on them and we celebrate and congratulate them,” he added.

“They are like my family. I’m with them all the time. It’s a good bond we have,” Cain said

With a current five game win streak, we will see how this Lady knights team will finish out the second half of the 2023 season. West Lauderdale plays Northwest Rankin tonight on the road.

