Lawmakers detail ARPA allocations

Thursday is the second day of the special legislative session called by Governor Kay Ivey....
Thursday is the second day of the special legislative session called by Governor Kay Ivey. Lawmakers are deciding how to spend $1 billion in leftover American Rescue Plan Act funds.(Erin Davis)
By Erin Davis
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 6:41 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Thursday is the second day of the special legislative session called by Governor Kay Ivey. Lawmakers are deciding how to spend $1 billion in leftover American Rescue Plan Act funds.

A House committee passed a bill on how to spend American rescue plan dollars with just one objection.

“Why just domestic violence or not all violent crimes? The violent crime situations have been on the rise since 2020, and the victims of domestic violence have not had their needs met,” said Rep. Arnold Mooney.

But the money will meet other needs. $660 million is earmarked for broadband, water, and sewer infrastructure.

The Black Belt will get $5 million to meet its septic tank needs.

“The price of those, I’m just guessing, is probably three or $4,000 each. So that’ll put a lot of systems in the ground,” said Rep. Rex Reynolds.

$339 million will be divided among nursing homes, mental health facilities, and hospitals.

“Our hospitals do great work,” said Reynolds. “I’m so proud that we give them 100 million.”

Up to $55 million will be used to backfill programs that took a financial hit responding to COVID-19, like food assistance, housing, and summer learning.

“We didn’t want to exclude anybody,” said Reynolds. “So, we had to make that language very broad. So, we could be inclusive of all those who deliver those types of services.”

The Alabama Department of Labor’s getting $5 million to defend the state in COVID unemployment lawsuits.

Lawmakers will return to the state house on Tuesday for more debate.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing Alabama woman killed in crash on Mississippi state line, authorities reveal
Missing Alabama woman killed in crash on Mississippi state line, authorities reveal
Meridian Police said an early morning altercation Tuesday left a man in critical condition.
Man stabbed in Meridian listed as ‘critical’
The shooting happened Tuesday afternoon at the Red Roof Inn on South Frontage Rd.
Shooting suspect in custody after injuring two people
Raquan Shamburger, 19, is charged with two counts of aggravated assault.
Arrest made in shooting at Meridian hotel
Meridian Police said Gabriel Lashawn McKey is a suspect in an aggravated assault case.
MPD: Suspect wanted for aggravated assault

Latest News

CLAUDIA DIAMOND ALL SCHOLASTIC SPORTS TEAM
These workshops are specifically for special need families
Healing Harmonies to host Weekend Wellness Workshops
Multiple bills aimed at helping improve aspects of school safety
Multiple bills aimed at helping improve aspects of school safety
Use extra caution on the wet roads
Rain is likely for your Friday morning