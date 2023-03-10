Meridian Public School District hosts community meeting to discuss reconfiguration plan

By Christen Hyde
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 4:39 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Public School District invited the public to a community meeting Thursday night.

At the meeting, Superintendent Dr. Amy Carter gave a presentation about a reconfiguration plan for the district for the 2023 – 2024 school year.

She said consolidating the elementary schools is in the best interest of the district and the students.

“We are in the process of looking at moving Oakland Heights students to Carver, once a middle school, now Carver Elementary. We are looking at taking students at TJ Harris and splitting them between Crestwood and the new Carver Elementary. Then Harris Lower or the west end campus will now be our Little Wildcat Academy. Three- and four-year-olds will be there and then Harris Upper will now become the administrative complex. So, we are excited about balancing out the numbers at our schools. It’s no secret that there is declining enrollment in our city and our state. What we are trying to do is take the existing facilities, which are aging, and put our students in better facilities,” said Superintendent Carter.

The school board will be voting and making a final decision on these plans at the next school board meeting on Tuesday, March 21 at the MHS Multi-Purpose Building.

