Services for Mr. Jacob “Dusty” Dustin Vance will be held 3 pm, Sunday, March 12, 2023 at Milling Funeral Home Chapel of Union with burial in the Union Church of God Cemetery. Dr. Jon Martin, Rev. Evan Humphries and Bro. Ken French will officiate.

Visitation will be held 1:30 pm- 3 pm at Milling Funeral Home of Union.

Jacob Dustin “Dusty” Vance was born on October 14, 1982, at the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson, Mississippi. When he came into this world, what the future held was rather uncertain. He played Challenger League Baseball with his big cousin Josh pushing him around the bases. He learned to hunt and fish with his mama, cousins and uncles. He was a manager for the Philadelphia High School Football and Baseball Teams. He followed his older sisters all over the country to watch them play basketball. He helped his family shuck corn in the summer time. He became the grocery store runner for his mother. He helped Hoot Gipson make baits. He learned to clean guns for other people. He could clean and process deer meat. He was as independent as he could be. He was physically handicapped, but he had a mother who instilled a sense of independence in him that was unmatched. He had a family that helped him learn how to do the things that they loved to do at his own pace and in his own way. He was only disabled in body---NEVER in mind or spirit.

Dusty had a sense of humor that was contagious, a love for adventure, a heart for others, a commitment to family and friends, and a positive outlook on life. He had a lot of “unique” sayings that are treasured by those who knew and loved him-----”he was on him like a pack of wild dogs on a three-legged cat,” “that’s just where two fools met,” “no government parking? In response to a “no overnight parking sign” and “who put lettuce in my salad?” He was the unofficial welcome wagon at Vowell’s Market/Jitney Jungle where he talked with everyone with whom he came in contact.

He was an uncle to 5 nieces and nephews whom he adored. His most amazing role was “Uncle Dusty;” he took Mikey fishing and hunting and watched wrestling with him. He bragged on all his nieces and nephews because he took pride in all the things they did; his cousins’ children were just as special to him. He told everyone that Piper was at Ole Miss. He has pictures of all his nieces and nephews stuck in other picture frames in his room; he did that on his own. He helped his mother babysit Levi, Jake, Dalton, and Mikey over the years. He knew the importance of family because of how his family made sure he had what he needed to have a good life.

His feet were held to the fire more times in his 40 years than a 100 lifetimes, yet, he kept rising like a Phoenix from the flames because he had an ironclad will. He enjoyed every joke he could make up about missing legs and feet after he had had both of his removed. He found humor in what most people would have found horrifying in regards to health issues he faced. He had more than his share of trials, but he received the ultimate reward on March 8, 2023, when Jesus called him to his heavenly home.

Survivors:

2 Sisters: Jennie Vance and Dan Scoskie (Jack)

2 Nephews: Mikey DeGruy and Sean Scoskie

3 Nieces: Piper Scoskie, Peyton Scoskie and Hope Scoskie

Cousins: Pete Graham, Ken French (Sharon), Josh French (Sarah), Levi French, Hillary Hancock (Brad), Michael Lewis, Randy Lewis, Treasure Vance and Todd Williams (Krisan)

He is also survived by a host of dearly loved 2nd cousins.

2 Uncles: Delbert Graham, David French (Tracy)

1 Aunt: Sandra Williams

Mr. Vance is preceded in death by his mother, Janis Vance; one sister, Jerri Leigh Vance; grandparents, Perry Lee and Helen French, W.R. and Bracie Vance; and aunts, Kathy Graham, Debbie French; uncle, Michael French and cousin, Buddy Graham.

Pallbearers: Josh French, Ken French, Pete Graham, Levi French, Jack Scoskie, Mikey DeGruy and Billy Baldree

Honorary Pallbearers: Jake Graham, Dalton Graham, Zander French, Delbert Graham, Mark Brown and Sean Scoskie

