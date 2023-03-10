Graveside services for Mr. Jesse Livingston Hearne will begin at 11:00 AM, Monday, March 13, 2023 at Blackwater Baptist Church Cemetery with Reverend Barry Fulton officiating. Interment will follow graveside rites. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mr. Hearne, 40, of Meridian, passed away Thursday, March 9, 2023 at Ochsner Rush Medical Center in Meridian.

Jesse enjoyed many pastimes including fishing and playing pool with his family and friends. Little Jesse will be remembered as a loving person who loved his family and friends; he always got great joy from helping others in their time of need.

Jesse is survived by his parents Martha Reece Mills (David) and Jesse W. Hearne; as well as a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, and extended family members.

Mr. Hearne is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Betty Everett and R.L “Shorty” Everett; and paternal grandparents, Dorothy and David Hearne.

Online condolences may be expressed at robertbarhamffh.com

