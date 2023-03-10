Newborn found abandoned inside bathroom trashcan, police say

Officers located the infant around 3:30 p.m. and took the baby to the hospital for further...
Officers located the infant around 3:30 p.m. and took the baby to the hospital for further treatment.(MGN)
By Debra Worley
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 9:51 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FULLERTON, Calif. (Gray News) – Officers with the Fullerton Police Department found a newborn abandoned inside the trashcan of a gas station restroom Thursday, according to a news release.

Officers located the infant around 3:30 p.m. and took the baby to the hospital for further treatment. Authorities said the newborn is stable but is in need of critical care.

The Safety Surrendered Baby Law was signed into California state law in January of 2006.

Its intent is to save the lives of newborns at risk of abandonment by encouraging parents to safely surrender the infant within 72 hours of birth, with no questions asked.

The law requires the baby to be taken to a hospital, designated fire station or other designated surrender sites.

If you need help finding a Safe Haven location or would like to speak to a licensed counselor, call the National Safe Haven crisis hotline at 1-866-99BABY1.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MSU-Meridian hosts white coat ceremony for the Class of 2024 Physician Assistant Program.
MSU-Meridian hosts white coat ceremony for the Class of 2024 Physician Assistant Program
Raquan Shamburger, 19, is charged with two counts of aggravated assault.
Arrest made in shooting at Meridian hotel
Missing Alabama woman killed in crash on Mississippi state line, authorities reveal
Missing Alabama woman killed in crash on Mississippi state line, authorities reveal
Meridian Police said Gabriel Lashawn McKey is a suspect in an aggravated assault case.
MPD: Suspect wanted for aggravated assault
FILE - The Dorel Juvenile Group said the lower seat anchors used to secure the child seat base...
Nearly 60,000 car seats recalled for failing seat anchors

Latest News

Alligators are active this time of year. This one waddled through the woods to find water and...
Alligator bursts through screened-in porch to dive into backyard pool
FILE: An image of Ben Franklin is seen on a $100 bill.
Bank regulators seize Silicon Valley Bank in largest bank failure since the Great Recession
Alligators are active this time of year. This one waddled through the woods to find water and...
Alligator bursts through screened in porch to dive into backyard pool
Actor Robert Blake leaves court for a lunch break, Monday, Oct. 3, 2005, after his second day...
Robert Blake, actor acquitted in wife’s murder, dies at 89
FILE - Columnist E. Jean Carroll leaves federal court, on Feb. 22, 2022, in New York. Former...
Judge lets ‘Access Hollywood’ tape into Trump rape trial