Rain is likely for your Friday morning

Use extra caution on the wet roads
Use extra caution on the wet roads(WTOK)
By Deitra McKenzie
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 6:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

A cold front will cross our area on Friday morning, and rain is likely for your morning commute. Thankfully, we’re not expecting anything severe, but count on steady moderate to heavy rain for several hours. Rainfall estimates up to an inch are possible. The rain will taper off by Noon, and a dry afternoon is expected with a gradual clearing. Highs will range from the upper 60s to low 70s.

Cooler air moves in behind the front, so plan for a cold kick-off to your Saturday temps near 40 degrees. The day brings sunshine and nice low 70s by the afternoon.

FIRST ALERT

Sunday, there’s a risk for severe storms as a stronger cold front crosses the area. Stay tuned to Storm Team 11 for updates.

Missing Alabama woman killed in crash on Mississippi state line, authorities reveal
Today's Weather - Avaionia Smith - March 9th, 2023
