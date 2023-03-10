Southeast Lauderdale Middle School selected as 2023 National Blue Ribbon School

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - There is a cause for celebration at one local middle school.

Southeast Lauderdale Middle School was selected as a National Blue Ribbon School and is being awarded the program’s highest honor, the Lighthouse Award.

Every year the U.S. Department of Education celebrates schools across the country that demonstrate nine standards of excellence.

Those standards of excellence include focus and support, school organization and culture, challenging standard and curriculum, active teaching and learning, technology and integration, professional community leadership and education vitality, school family and community partnerships and indicators of success.

Principal Brittney Chaney said she is proud of her staff and their work to achieve this honor.

“It was exciting to me for my staff to feel validated in what they do every day because I know they put their heart into it. I see that and so I felt like this recognition gave them a sort of validation that we are doing the right thing,” said Principal Chaney.

Principal Chaney said Southeast will be a National Blue Ribbon School for five years then they will reapply for this distinction.

She said this honor just pushes her and her staff to work harder to be an even better school.

