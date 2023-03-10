WLE goes Blue for Kannon

Students and staff show support for classmate facing surgery
WLE should support for student facing major surgery for Spina Bifida
WLE should support for student facing major surgery for Spina Bifida(Brittney Segovia (Kannon Mom))
By Cara Shirley
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 4:04 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The students and staff of West Lauderdale Elementary went blue for a fellow classmate today.

Kannon Mosley is an 8-year-old West Lauderdale student who has Spina Bifida.

Community showed support for student facing major surgery.
Community showed support for student facing major surgery.(Brittney Segovia (Kannon mom))

On Monday he is having a major surgery at Children’s of Mississippi to help straighten his spine to give his organs more room so they can function properly.

For a donation of one dollar students decked themselves out in blue to show support and raise money to help his family during his recovery time.

There will be a prayer meeting for Kannon on Sunday at 1 pm. There is also a Gofundme for Kannon and his family.

