WLE goes Blue for Kannon

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The students and staff of West Lauderdale Elementary went blue for a fellow classmate today.

Kannon Mosley is an 8-year-old West Lauderdale student who has Spina Bifida.

Community showed support for student facing major surgery. (Brittney Segovia (Kannon mom))

On Monday he is having a major surgery at Children’s of Mississippi to help straighten his spine to give his organs more room so they can function properly.

For a donation of one dollar students decked themselves out in blue to show support and raise money to help his family during his recovery time.

There will be a prayer meeting for Kannon on Sunday at 1 pm. There is also a Gofundme for Kannon and his family.

