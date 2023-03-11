Enterprise Baseball’s bats come alive against Southeast Lauderdale

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - On a cooler night the Enterprise Bulldogs Baseball Team’s bats were hot. They beat Southeast Lauderdale High School 14-2.

It all started with a pair of doubles in the first inning. Trace Roy got a hold of one that hit halfway up the left field call for a leadoff double. He would later come around to score after the Tigers turned a double play with the bases loaded. Later in the inning with two outs and runners on the corner Clark Galyean would send one oppo down the left field line to score both.

The Bulldogs put up three in the first inning and would not look back scoring 11 more runs.

Jake Shelby had a great start in the round pitching two scoreless innings for Enterprise to start the game.

