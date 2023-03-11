FIRST ALERT: Severe storms are possible the 1st half of your Sunday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Plan for a chill in the air as you start your weekend. Temps will hover near 40 degrees Saturday morning, but the afternoon brings comfy low 70s. Clouds will dominate the sky (especially by the afternoon), and isolated showers are possible.

FIRST ALERT

By Sunday, a strong cold front will cross our area around Midday. However, moderate to heavy rain will move in ahead of the front, and there could also be some strong-severe storms. We’re not expecting widespread severe weather, but isolated severe storms are possible especially between 3AM and 1PM. So, make sure to have ways of getting severe alerts before bed on Saturday night....and continue to stay weather aware until early afternoon. Damaging wind is the main threat, but storms that could produce hail or a tornado are possible. The weather will improve for your afternoon/evening plans.

Highs will reach the low 70s on Sunday ahead of the front, but it cools down behind it. Highs will fall below average Monday...staying in the low 60s. Then, both Tuesday and Wednesday mornings will be cold with low-mid 30s. Tuesday afternoon’s high will remain below the average as it flirts with 60 degrees, but Wednesday brings highs closer to average with upper 60s. It looks like 70s will return by the end of next week.

**Daylight Saving Time Begins at 2AM This Sunday. Make sure to set your clocks AHEAD one hour before bed on Saturday night**

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.