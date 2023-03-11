FIRST ALERT: Severe storms are possible the 1st half of your Sunday

Have multiple ways of getting alerts
Have multiple ways of getting alerts(WTOK)
By Deitra McKenzie
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 7:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Plan for a chill in the air as you start your weekend. Temps will hover near 40 degrees Saturday morning, but the afternoon brings comfy low 70s. Clouds will dominate the sky (especially by the afternoon), and isolated showers are possible.

FIRST ALERT

By Sunday, a strong cold front will cross our area around Midday. However, moderate to heavy rain will move in ahead of the front, and there could also be some strong-severe storms. We’re not expecting widespread severe weather, but isolated severe storms are possible especially between 3AM and 1PM. So, make sure to have ways of getting severe alerts before bed on Saturday night....and continue to stay weather aware until early afternoon. Damaging wind is the main threat, but storms that could produce hail or a tornado are possible. The weather will improve for your afternoon/evening plans.

Highs will reach the low 70s on Sunday ahead of the front, but it cools down behind it. Highs will fall below average Monday...staying in the low 60s. Then, both Tuesday and Wednesday mornings will be cold with low-mid 30s. Tuesday afternoon’s high will remain below the average as it flirts with 60 degrees, but Wednesday brings highs closer to average with upper 60s. It looks like 70s will return by the end of next week.

**Daylight Saving Time Begins at 2AM This Sunday. Make sure to set your clocks AHEAD one hour before bed on Saturday night**

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MSU-Meridian hosts white coat ceremony for the Class of 2024 Physician Assistant Program.
MSU-Meridian hosts white coat ceremony for the Class of 2024 Physician Assistant Program
Raquan Shamburger, 19, is charged with two counts of aggravated assault.
Arrest made in shooting at Meridian hotel
Missing Alabama woman killed in crash on Mississippi state line, authorities reveal
Missing Alabama woman killed in crash on Mississippi state line, authorities reveal
Meridian Police said Gabriel Lashawn McKey is a suspect in an aggravated assault case.
MPD: Suspect wanted for aggravated assault
FILE - The Dorel Juvenile Group said the lower seat anchors used to secure the child seat base...
Nearly 60,000 car seats recalled for failing seat anchors

Latest News

Today's Weather - Avaionia Smith - March 10th, 2023
Today's Weather - Avaionia Smith - March 10th, 2023
Daylight saving this weekend
First Alert: Severe storms possible Sunday
Use extra caution on the wet roads
Rain is likely for your Friday morning
Today's Weather - Avaionia Smith - March 9th, 2023
Today's Weather - Avaionia Smith - March 9th, 2023