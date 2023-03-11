FIRST ALERT: Tracking severe threat for Sunday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -We are under a First Alert for the possible severe storms that will be moving into our area on Sunday.

Severe storms will be possible with the main threat being strong winds and large hail, we can’t rule out the possible threat of tornadoes and localized flooding as well.

The timeframe for the storms looks to be between 3 am and 1 pm with one set of storms moving into our area in the morning but the second line which looks more severe will be moving through the area mainly to the south of I-20 but the mid-afternoon.

The weather will improve for your afternoon/evening plans.

Highs will reach the low 70s on Sunday ahead of the front, but it cools down behind it. Highs will fall below average Monday...staying in the low 60s. Then, both Tuesday and Wednesday mornings will be cold in the low-mid 30s. Tuesday afternoons high will remain below the average as it flirts with 60 degrees, but Wednesday brings highs closer to average with the upper 60s. It looks like the 70s will return by the end of next week.

**Daylight Saving Time Begins at 2 AM This Sunday. Make sure to set your clocks AHEAD one hour before bed on Saturday night**

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.