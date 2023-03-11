Lauderdale County track meet

By Chase Franks
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 2:37 PM CST
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Today the first annual Lauderdale County track meet occurred at Meridian Community College.

There were teams from all over the district as this was a fantastic opportunity for our student-athletes would have a chance to compete against other teams around their community.

We talked with Athletic Director Tim Moore about the significance of this event to the community around us.

“We always want to promote our student-athletes and MCC has kindly given us permission to use their facilities it just gives us an opportunity to come together and showcase our track athletes and give them an opportunity to shine.”

For the scoreboard and results, you can go to live.piratetiming.com

