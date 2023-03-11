‘Mississippi Made Festival’ focuses on products crafted in Magnolia State

Nearly 40 vendors participated in the "Mississippi Made" festival in Laurel Saturday.(WDAM)
By Charles Herrington
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 4:30 PM CST|Updated: 21 hours ago
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A Laurel business teamed up with Mississippi artists and craftsmen for an annual event Saturday, showing off products made in the Magnolia State.

The folks at the Laurel Mercantile Company hosted their annual “Mississippi Made Festival.”

Nearly 40 vendors participated at two locations.

The festival, which began back in 2020, focuses on Mississippi-made products, ranging from jewelry and soaps to art and honey, jams and jellies and other food products.

Organizers have made the festival a big, once-a-year event.

“In prior years, we hosted it several times throughout the summer, but this year, we’re condensing it to one event that’s much larger and I think that’s going to be a better opportunity for people, as we move forward in the years, to know, ‘I’m making one trip to Laurel, I’m going to come to Mississippi Made,’” said Emily Nowell, Laurel Mercantile Company vice president of operations.

On Sunday, Laurel Mercantile Company will host a special watch party for the HGTV series “Home Town.”

Beginning at 1 p.m. on the lawn at the Mercantile, shows from past seasons will be aired.

At 5 o’clock, the newest episode will be shown.

The Sunday event also is expected to feature music, food trucks and special guests.

