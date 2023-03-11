MPSD students learning “Respectful Ways”

District is is dedicated to increasing the social and emotional intelligence of students
MPSD hosted an event inviting parents out to learn how the school system is dedicated to increasing the social and emotional intelligence of students.
By Cara Shirley
Published: Mar. 11, 2023
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Friday was national SEL day.

S - E - L stands for Social and Emotional Learning. And it is something the Meridian Public School District takes seriously.

MPSD hosted an event inviting parents out to learn how the school system is dedicated to increasing the social and emotional intelligence of students using the curriculum “Respectful Ways”. The creator of “Respectful Ways” was there to speak with school educators and parents on the system, how it works, and the impact it could have on the lives of students.

“Respectful Ways is a social and emotional learning curriculum that is pre-k through 12th grade, that that meridian has adopted the past few years. How we work is, we train the trainers so educators and counselors and art teachers and music teachers. So, for example, I’ve been meeting and visiting the schools the past few days. And it has been a wonderful experience where we sit there. We say tell us your pain points. What needs do you have right now and they’re like, look, it’s cyber bullying. The kids are picking on each other. They bring it to school. Well, let’s do the “Cyber Bullying is Cruel - Think Before You Send” module. It’s digital. It’s engaging, it’s musical. We have two musicians on staff, so they love the experience.” Said Pam McNall, the founder of Respectful Ways.

Meridian Public School District has been working with Respectful Ways for over a year now. MPSD reports lots of positive response from the students.

If you would like more information on Respectful Ways you can visit their website at respectfulways.com

