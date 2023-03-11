NASA Day at the Mississippi Children’s Museum Meridian

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Today the Mississippi Children’s Museum hosted NASA Day, which allowed guests an opportunity to learn more about the final frontier.

The museum had everything from rockets to astronauts to space food to show what it is like to go to space and be an astronaut.

This event gave you an opportunity to talk to NAS aviators and actual NASA employees.

We talked with Samone Wilson who works with NASA about this event.

“We want to keep our young people engaged, inspire them to pursue STEAM careers, and tell them all the exciting things that are going on here at NASA. Today our focus is back to the moon, and we are highlighting the SLS rocket, which is the rocket that is sending us back to the moon. We haven’t officially been to the moon in over 50 years with the Apollo program, but the special thing about the SLS rocket is that these engines were texted right here in Mississippi.”

This event is just one of many that are to come this week that will highlight the STEAM Break.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.