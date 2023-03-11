NASA Day at the Mississippi Children’s Museum Meridian

Today the Mississippi Children’s Museum hosted NASA Day, which allowed guests an opportunity to...
Today the Mississippi Children’s Museum hosted NASA Day, which allowed guests an opportunity to learn more about the final frontier.(WTOK)
By Chase Franks
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 11:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Today the Mississippi Children’s Museum hosted NASA Day, which allowed guests an opportunity to learn more about the final frontier.

The museum had everything from rockets to astronauts to space food to show what it is like to go to space and be an astronaut.

This event gave you an opportunity to talk to NAS aviators and actual NASA employees.

We talked with Samone Wilson who works with NASA about this event.

“We want to keep our young people engaged, inspire them to pursue STEAM careers, and tell them all the exciting things that are going on here at NASA. Today our focus is back to the moon, and we are highlighting the SLS rocket, which is the rocket that is sending us back to the moon. We haven’t officially been to the moon in over 50 years with the Apollo program, but the special thing about the SLS rocket is that these engines were texted right here in Mississippi.”

This event is just one of many that are to come this week that will highlight the STEAM Break.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MSU-Meridian hosts white coat ceremony for the Class of 2024 Physician Assistant Program.
MSU-Meridian hosts white coat ceremony for the Class of 2024 Physician Assistant Program
Police arrested 43-year-old Keith Haley and 39-year-old Karla Frye.
Couple arrested for stealing fire hydrant, police say
McComb tax preparer sentenced to 18 months is federal prison
Mississippi woman sentenced to federal prison for tax fraud
Dean Brown, a code enforcement official, found an 8-foot-long alligator living in the attic of...
8-foot alligator hiding in attic startles home inspector
Thanks to modern technology and DNA samples, Andrew K. Carriere II (left) and Inga Johansen...
Newborn baby’s suspected killers found 31 years later after Picayune PD cracks open cold case

Latest News

MPSD hosted an event inviting parents out to learn how the school system is dedicated to...
MPSD students learning “Respectful Ways”
MPSD hosted an event inviting parents out to learn how the school system is dedicated to...
MPSD Champions SEL Day
Source: WBRC Video
Tony Mitchell’s family says ‘he deserved to live’ after he died in police custody
Crops Impacted by Wx
Early spring-like temperatures could impact crop growth across the Pine Belt