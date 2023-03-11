News 11 Sports Top 3 Plays of the Week: March 10, 2023

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

#3: Jacob Hostetler’s diving stop. In Southeast Lauderdale’s game against Enterprise third baseman, Jacob Hostetler, made a diving stop to his left. The ball got away from him but he didn’t let it panic him. Hostetler collected the ball and made the throw to first for the out.

#2: Addison Cornish’s two run triple. In a cross county matchup for West Lauderdale against Northeast, Knight’s freshman cleared the bases with an absolutely barreled line drive to the left center gap.

#1: Meridian Community College’s Talib Farrette hits three after three after three. In three straight possessions and shot attempts Talib Farrette drained three pointers. The first two we off nice feeds from teammates and the third came in the face of his defender. Farrette’s scoring output elevated the Eagles into the Region 23 Championship game, which they ultimately won.

