News 11 Sports Top 3 Plays of the Week: March 10, 2023

The rule of Threes leads the way.
By Ethan Bird
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 10:49 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

#3: Jacob Hostetler’s diving stop. In Southeast Lauderdale’s game against Enterprise third baseman, Jacob Hostetler, made a diving stop to his left. The ball got away from him but he didn’t let it panic him. Hostetler collected the ball and made the throw to first for the out.

#2: Addison Cornish’s two run triple. In a cross county matchup for West Lauderdale against Northeast, Knight’s freshman cleared the bases with an absolutely barreled line drive to the left center gap.

#1: Meridian Community College’s Talib Farrette hits three after three after three. In three straight possessions and shot attempts Talib Farrette drained three pointers. The first two we off nice feeds from teammates and the third came in the face of his defender. Farrette’s scoring output elevated the Eagles into the Region 23 Championship game, which they ultimately won.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MSU-Meridian hosts white coat ceremony for the Class of 2024 Physician Assistant Program.
MSU-Meridian hosts white coat ceremony for the Class of 2024 Physician Assistant Program
Raquan Shamburger, 19, is charged with two counts of aggravated assault.
Arrest made in shooting at Meridian hotel
Missing Alabama woman killed in crash on Mississippi state line, authorities reveal
Missing Alabama woman killed in crash on Mississippi state line, authorities reveal
Meridian Police said Gabriel Lashawn McKey is a suspect in an aggravated assault case.
MPD: Suspect wanted for aggravated assault
FILE - The Dorel Juvenile Group said the lower seat anchors used to secure the child seat base...
Nearly 60,000 car seats recalled for failing seat anchors

Latest News

Trace Roy hits a leadoff double for the Enterprise Bulldogs.
Enterprise Baseball’s bats come alive against Southeast Lauderdale
The West Lauderdale Lady Knights have been on a tear this season as they are coming off of...
Lady Knights start 2-0 in District Play
Darius Miles (left) and Michael Davis (right) have been charged with capital murder in the...
Tuscaloosa Co. DA: Darius Miles, Michael Davis indicted on capital murder charges
Claudia Diamond on the Softball field at South Choctaw Academy.
2023 All Scholastic Sports Team: Claudia Diamond