Spring Carnival and Health Fair held in Meridian Saturday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Even though the temperatures were a little chilly there was a Spring Carnival and Health Fair Saturday

The Zeta Phi Beta Sorority and Phi Beta Sigma hosted a health fair at the Council Of Organizations building.

The community was invited to come out and learn from various vendors from several health organizations that included Greater Meridian, Youth Villages, The State Health Insurance Program and Senior Care.

Zeta Phi Beta Sorority member and RN, Dnetra Allen said “We are having a health fair here at the council of organization. We’re partnering with Phi Beta Sigma. We have a lot of health professional organizations and to help provide resources. We’re just want to make sure that everyone is aware of the health opportunities that are available.”

There was a carnival for kids that had a bounce house, face painting and fun carnival games. The sorority also sold fish plates.

Organizers say they do hope to have the event again next year.

