Cooler temperatures return after the rain

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -The severe threat has died down for our area today as the storms continue to push off to the east. We have seen plenty of rain with this front that has been pushing through and we look to continue to see some showers into the evening.

You will want to keep your rain gear handy for the rest of the afternoon but once the boundary pushes through, we will have clear skies and cooler conditions.

Tomorrow we will see temperatures sitting in the low 60s for highs and continue to trend down behind that front with lows being in the low 30s and pushing freezing.

We have been talking about severe weather but now we are talking about frost likely from Monday into Tuesday night. temperatures will fall into the low 30s and frost will likely damage unprotected vegetation.

We will start to warm back up on Wednesday and be back into the 70s by Thursday before another frontal boundary brings some rain again on Friday.

