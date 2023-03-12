The CPC is adding to their list of services

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Center For Pregnancy Choices has a very exciting addition to its list of services for expectant moms

The CPC is a local organization dedicated to helping women who think they may be pregnant or have become pregnant.

Much more than a crisis pregnancy center, they provided expectant mothers with support and resources long after the birth of the baby.

Starting next week, they’ll be able to provide ultrasounds

“We just finished up our exam room at the center for pregnancy choices, so now we will be able to offer in-house limited obstetric ultrasounds for women who are not sure if they’re pregnant or not. So we’ll be introducing mamas to their babies for the first time starting this coming up week,” said Sarah Smith, Executive Director of the CPC.

Brittany Powe, Nurse Mid-Wife added, “We see moms who haven’t started care yet with OB or midwives, so we’re here to bridge that gap.”

Smith continued, “Every service and support that we provide here at the center is absolutely free, so you don’t have to have insurance, and you don’t have to have a certain income bracket to be eligible for services. All you have to do is be pregnant or parenting.”

The CPC is open Monday through Friday from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm. If you would like more information on how you can book an appointment for an ultrasound, visit the CPC website here.

