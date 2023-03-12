The CPC is adding to their list of services

Starting next week the Center for Pregnancy Choices will provide more for our community
Starting next week the Center for pregnancy Choice will add to what they offer our community
By Cara Shirley
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 9:00 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Center For Pregnancy Choices has a very exciting addition to its list of services for expectant moms

The CPC is a local organization dedicated to helping women who think they may be pregnant or have become pregnant.

Much more than a crisis pregnancy center, they provided expectant mothers with support and resources long after the birth of the baby.

Starting next week, they’ll be able to provide ultrasounds

“We just finished up our exam room at the center for pregnancy choices, so now we will be able to offer in-house limited obstetric ultrasounds for women who are not sure if they’re pregnant or not. So we’ll be introducing mamas to their babies for the first time starting this coming up week,” said Sarah Smith, Executive Director of the CPC.

Brittany Powe, Nurse Mid-Wife added, “We see moms who haven’t started care yet with OB or midwives, so we’re here to bridge that gap.”

Smith continued, “Every service and support that we provide here at the center is absolutely free, so you don’t have to have insurance, and you don’t have to have a certain income bracket to be eligible for services. All you have to do is be pregnant or parenting.”

The CPC is open Monday through Friday from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm. If you would like more information on how you can book an appointment for an ultrasound, visit the CPC website here.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MSU-Meridian hosts white coat ceremony for the Class of 2024 Physician Assistant Program.
MSU-Meridian hosts white coat ceremony for the Class of 2024 Physician Assistant Program
Police arrested 43-year-old Keith Haley and 39-year-old Karla Frye.
Couple arrested for stealing fire hydrant, police say
McComb tax preparer sentenced to 18 months is federal prison
Mississippi woman sentenced to federal prison for tax fraud
Officials in South Walton say they're dealing with thousands of Portuguese Man O' Wars on the...
Gulf Coast officials warning spring breakers about man o’ war infestation
Dean Brown, a code enforcement official, found an 8-foot-long alligator living in the attic of...
8-foot alligator hiding in attic startles home inspector

Latest News

Spring Carnival and Health Fair
The Center for Pregnancy services will be offering ultrasounds starting next week
CPC can now provide ultrasounds
Daylight Saving Time starts Sunday at 2 a.m.
Don’t forget to spring forward!
The Zeta Phi Beta Sorority and Phi Beta Sigma hosted a health fair
Spring Carnival and Health Fair held in Meridian Saturday