Home of Grace celebrates 58 years of changing lives

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Home of Grace program is a center to help people beat their addictions while offering workshops, classroom instructions and even a GED program.

“When they start taking that program, they get college credit and scholarships because of their scores,” said Executive Director Josh Barton.

This faith-based program hopes to take someone at their lowest and help them get back on track with their faith.

“They feel like there’s nothing there,” Barton said. “But when they understand that God still loves them and still has a plan and purpose for their life and they can make a difference, that’s when you see the lightbulb come on.”

All of these programs are available to people like Heather Berryhill and Laurie Simon, former addicts who both said they lost everything before learning about Home of Grace.

“I was in a very bad spot,” Berryhill said. “I was raised in a family that gave me everything and I was very ungrateful at that time, but I’m grateful now because I had to learn.”

Berryhill and Simon both graduated from the program the same year. They took courses on accountability and building relationships.

“They even had a parenting class that you had to take, and it helps show how to be the parent your kids need to be and that helped a lot,” Simon said.

Both women said after graduation they were worried about what would happen after leaving, but they said they are confident, nonetheless.

“Yes, when you leave, it’s scary,” Simon said. “How am I going to deal with the real world? I’ve been sheltered in this place for three or four months. How am I going to live in the real world again without going back?”

“But I know I have the one and only above me making sure I’m ok and that’s the only thing that matters,” Berryhill said.

“To see someone that was destroying their hometown on drugs to now making a significant difference in the community is really what today is all about,” Barton said.

For more information on Home of Grace, you can visit the program’s website HERE. If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, call 1-800-662-HELP (4357).

