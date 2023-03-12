Lauderdale Leadership hosts fundraiser for CPC’s new ultrasound service

Fundraising table at the corner of Ninth St. and 24th Ave.
By Anna Baucum
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 3:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Leadership Lauderdale is collecting monetary and material donations for the Center of Pregnancy Choices of Meridian’s newly added ultrasound room. The CPC provides free consultation and resources, regardless of insurance, for expecting mothers.

The center is in need of healthcare materials such as latex gloves, ultrasound gel, bandages, and alcohol wipes. Monetary donations will go towards purchasing these items and more. Hank Fairchild, a member of Leadership Lauderdale says the group hopes to fund doula packages too.

“Another part of our fundraising efforts is to help with doula packages, which doulas are helpful caregivers. A lot of times they are midwives that assist during the process. Our group just feels very strongly about trying to help bring the word out, mainly for CPC but, during this time specifically for their medical services,” said Fairchild.

The group will be fundraising on Saturday, March 25 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in front of the CPC which is located at the corner of Ninth St. and 24th Ave.

