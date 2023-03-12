Meridian Clean Up

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -On Saturday people around our community decided to wake up extra early and came together to go out and clean up our city.

This event was organized by Meridian Councilwoman Walker as she and more people around the community wanted to go out and make a change for the better.

We talked with councilwoman Walker’s daughter about the event.

“We complain about different things going on here or how it looks so just cleaning shows that we care about what is ours. It’s the little things that matter so instead of complaining about it be of help and do something.”

This event was a great success in helping to clean up the community around us.

If you would like to help out at events like this in the future you can contact Meridian Councilwoman Walker.

