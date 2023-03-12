Meridian Clean Up

This event was organized by Meridian Councilwoman Walker as she and more people around the...
This event was organized by Meridian Councilwoman Walker as she and more people around the community wanted to go out and make a change for the better.(WTOK)
By Chase Franks
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 12:15 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -On Saturday people around our community decided to wake up extra early and came together to go out and clean up our city.

This event was organized by Meridian Councilwoman Walker as she and more people around the community wanted to go out and make a change for the better.

We talked with councilwoman Walker’s daughter about the event.

“We complain about different things going on here or how it looks so just cleaning shows that we care about what is ours. It’s the little things that matter so instead of complaining about it be of help and do something.”

This event was a great success in helping to clean up the community around us.

If you would like to help out at events like this in the future you can contact Meridian Councilwoman Walker.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials in South Walton say they're dealing with thousands of Portuguese Man O' Wars on the...
Gulf Coast officials warning spring breakers about man o’ war infestation
We are under a First Alert for the possible severe storms that will be moving into our area on...
FIRST ALERT: Weather Alert Day-Severe Storm Risk
McComb tax preparer sentenced to 18 months is federal prison
Mississippi woman sentenced to federal prison for tax fraud
Jennifer Hawkins was arrested for allegedly having a sexual relationship with a student.
Coach had sex with student ‘over 300 times,’ court documents say
Source: WBRC Video
Tony Mitchell’s family says ‘he deserved to live’ after he died in police custody

Latest News

Spring Carnival and Health Fair
The Center for Pregnancy services will be offering ultrasounds starting next week
The CPC is adding to their list of services
The Center for Pregnancy services will be offering ultrasounds starting next week
CPC can now provide ultrasounds
Daylight Saving Time starts Sunday at 2 a.m.
Don’t forget to spring forward!