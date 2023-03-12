Mississippi Anime Fest brings hundreds to Trademart

By Joseph Doehring
Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Trademart had everything to offer for anime, videogame, and T.V. show enthusiasts Saturday, as Anime Fest made its way back to the capital city.

For those in the mood to search for vintage trading cards, collect autographs, or listen to some fan-favorite voice actors, then Anime Fest was the place to be.

To keep you company on your adventure, you’ll find characters that bring back childhood memories.

Just ask third-time Anime Fest attendee Jameis McCaskell, who shared what motivates him to keep coming back.

“I’ve had my picture taken about 700 times today. I had a line formed when I was just walking by, and everybody was like, ‘Do the thing!’ I had to turn the gun on. It’s where you meet people that are like you.”

When it comes to people who may be on the fence about attending a convention like this, he encourages everyone to take a chance.

“You can come in for an hour and leave,” said McCaskell. “There’s nothing barring the doors. They’ve got one-day passes, two-day passes, full weekends. You can go to a panel, just sit down and watch. You never have to leave the main stage at the front office. Like, just give it a shot.”

Despite all the flashy memorabilia and people dressed like videogame heroes, several attendees say that’s not what draws them back to Mississippi Anime Fest year after year.

“Just seeing some familiar faces that pop up ever now and then,” said attendee Jesse Calandra. “Like a few of my old college friends and seeing new people. That’s usually kind of fun to do, you know.”

Anime Fest runs through Sunday, March 11, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and will feature even more voice actors and fun surprises.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials in South Walton say they're dealing with thousands of Portuguese Man O' Wars on the...
Gulf Coast officials warning spring breakers about man o’ war infestation
We are under a First Alert for the possible severe storms that will be moving into our area on...
FIRST ALERT: Weather Alert Day-Severe Storm Risk
McComb tax preparer sentenced to 18 months is federal prison
Mississippi woman sentenced to federal prison for tax fraud
Jennifer Hawkins was arrested for allegedly having a sexual relationship with a student.
Coach had sex with student ‘over 300 times,’ court documents say
Source: WBRC Video
Tony Mitchell’s family says ‘he deserved to live’ after he died in police custody

Latest News

This event was organized by Meridian Councilwoman Walker as she and more people around the...
Meridian Clean Up
Home of Grace celebrated its 58th anniversary of helping people in their faith-based addiction...
Home of Grace celebrates 58 years of changing lives
USM releases merchandise collection with musical alumnus Jimmy Buffett
USM releases merchandise collection with musical alumnus Jimmy Buffet
Spring Carnival and Health Fair