Armed robbery reported in Meridian

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian Police are searching for a suspect involved in an armed robbery Monday between 1 and 2 a.m. at the Exxon located at 325 Highway 19 North.

Detective Chanetta Stevens said the store clerk said a Black male wearing a ski mask came into the store armed with a gun and took a large amount of cash and Newport cigarettes.

Stevens said the case is under investigation.

