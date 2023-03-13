Armed robbery reported in Meridian

Meridian Police are searching for a suspect involved in an armed robbery early Monday.
Meridian Police are searching for a suspect involved in an armed robbery early Monday.(MGN)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 11:57 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian Police are searching for a suspect involved in an armed robbery Monday between 1 and 2 a.m. at the Exxon located at 325 Highway 19 North.

Detective Chanetta Stevens said the store clerk said a Black male wearing a ski mask came into the store armed with a gun and took a large amount of cash and Newport cigarettes.

Stevens said the case is under investigation.

