Funeral services for Benny Joe Duett will be held Thursday, March 16, 2023, at 11:00 AM at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home with Rev. Steve Campbell officiating. Burial to follow at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Newton, MS at 1:00 PM. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.

Benny Joe Duett was born August 28, 1948, in Philadelphia, MS, the son of Edgar and Irene Evans Duett.

Benny entered the United States Marine Corp in 1967, serving as a corporal, field artillery battery man in Vietnam where he was the recipient of the Purple Heart. Benny worked for the United States Postal Service and retired as postmaster of the Collinsville Post Office.

Benny is survived by his wife, Vanessa Chisholm Duett, his son Benny J Duett Jr., his daughters Jennifer Duett Branstetter, Taletha (Scott) Swearingen and Tammara Kennedy (fiancé Brett Rigby); his sister Nancy Duett; grandchildren Evan Grace, Brady and Tatum Branstetter, Loren (Jordan) Robinson, Brandon (Emilee) Kennedy, Karli Swearingen, Bailey (Cade) Gibson, Kristen Kennedy, Walker Swearingen and Eli Swearingen;. great grandchildren Easton, Piper, Jake, Magnolia Mae, Ruby and Rosalee; and several nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents, his siblings Frank Duett, Tommy Duett and Margaret Gressett.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Fisher House, American Cancer Society, Marine Corp League or Military Order of the Purple Heart.

Visitation will be held Thursday, March 16, 2023, from 9:00 AM to 10:45 AM at the funeral home prior to service.

