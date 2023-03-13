BREAKING NEWS: Wreck on I-20 near exit 151

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A wreck happened on I-20 Westbound near exit 151 in Meridian Monday morning.

News 11 was live on the scene earlier, and at the time, one lane of traffic was closed and one remained open.

Lauderdale County Coroner Clayton Cobler confirmed that one person died, but no other information has been released.

This is a developing story and News 11 will keep you updated as the information is available.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.