BREAKING NEWS: Wreck on I-20 near exit 151

By Ross McLeod
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 11:15 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A wreck happened on I-20 Westbound near exit 151 in Meridian Monday morning.

News 11 was live on the scene earlier, and at the time, one lane of traffic was closed and one remained open.

Lauderdale County Coroner Clayton Cobler confirmed that one person died, but no other information has been released.

This is a developing story and News 11 will keep you updated as the information is available.

