Finalists named in 2nd Annual Mississippi Makers’ Challenge

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The 2nd Annual Mississippi Makers’ Challenge is now down to its final four products.

Listed below are the results of last week’s Round of Eight (winners are in bold). Quadrant 1

Taylor ZH-360L Heavy Lift Truck (Taylor Machine Works - Louisville) vs. Carbon Composite Rocket Segments (Northrop Grumman - Iuka)



Quadrant 2

Next Generation Jammer (Raytheon Technologies – Forest) vs. Military and Athletic Whistle (LC Industries – Hazlehurst/Tupelo)



Quadrant 3

Halo Headlights (Redline LumTronix – Ocean Springs) vs. Eco-Friendly Paint & Custom-Built Stencils (World Class Paints – Leland)



Quadrant 4

Reform Ti MIS CT (Precision Spine – Pearl) vs. Chocolate Hazelnut Wafers (Pirouline – Madison)



“We are excited to announce the finalists in this year’s competition and are proud to showcase the innovation of these four companies,” said MMA President & CEO John McKay. “We look forward to this final week of voting and to crowning the ‘The Coolest Thing Made in Mississippi’ at next week’s awards ceremony at the State Capitol.”

Voting in this round concludes Friday, Mar. 17, at 3 p.m. Voters may cast a vote for one of the final four products (click here for product descriptions) and may do so once per day per device. All voting will be done on the contest’s official website. For a link to the bracket, click here.

The winner will announced Mar. 23 at the Mississippi Capitol.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.