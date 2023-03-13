First Alert: Cold air settles in sparking watches and warnings

Cold air continues
Cold air continues(WTOK)
By Avaionia Smith
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 4:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Monday! What a way to start off the week as overnight lows are near or below freezing. It is a cold start to the day, and that trend will continue throughout the week. A Freeze Warning is in effect until 10am Tuesday morning. A Freeze Watch is in effect until 10am Wednesday morning. Bring in your outdoor plants and pets to protect them for the harmful cold air. Highs today are in the upper 50s to lower 60s later this afternoon. There will be a mix of sun and clouds over the area to help keep us warm. It will be a very nice and breezy afternoon of weather to enjoy. Wind speeds are up to 15 mph, so keep a jacket handy. Stay safe and have a marvelous monday.

