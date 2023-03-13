Jesse Anthony Mendiola

By WTOK Staff
Published: Mar. 13, 2023
A memorial service for Master Gunnery Sergeant Jesse Anthony Mendiola will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 18, 2023 at Poplar Springs Drive United Methodist Church with Rev. Matt Hall officiating.  Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.

MGySgt Jesse Mendiola, age 64, of Meridian passed away peacefully on Friday, March 10, 2023.

Mr. Mendiola was born December 21, 1958 in Guam.  He served the United States Marine Corps for 27 years and retired as a Master Gunnery Sergeant. After his retirement, he worked with Vertex Aerospace for many years.  In his spare time, he enjoyed bowling and golf.  Mr. Mendiola was a wonderful and loving husband, father, and G-Papa.

Jesse is survived by his wife of 37 years, Malaea Mendiola; his daughters, Megan Mendiola, Marissa Mendiola, and Mindy Mendiola; three G-Babies, Aaliiya Mendiola, Maliya Mendiola-Fluker, and Mila Mendiola-Fluker; and his siblings, Ignacio Mendiola, Jr. (Donna), Esther Oani, John Mendiola (Mina), Rose Mendiola (Greg), and Mary Parham (Michael).

Mr. Mendiola was preceded in death by his parents, Ignacio Sr. and Felisa Mendiola.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the memorial service at Poplar Springs Drive United Methodist Church.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertbarhamffh.com.

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

