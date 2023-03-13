Local bank responses to national concerns

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - With banks being shut down by the FDIC in California and New York, News 11 decided to reach out to a Citizens National Bank for a response on a local level.

Archie McDonnell, CEO of Citizens National Bank, reassures locals and says there are some stark differences between local banks and the banks that are closing.

“We’re Mississippi’s community bank so, the assets of this bank are the assets that you see when you walk around Meridian, Lauderdale county and in other markets in the state of Mississippi that we’re in. Another big difference is a lot of the depositors of those two banks, a high percentage of the depositors were people who had millions of dollars in the bank. Most of our depositors fall under the $250,000 limit anyway, so it makes it less anxious and makes the customers less anxious when they’re already insured,” said McDonnell

McDonnell also said most people who bank with local banks meet the criteria of getting every dollar they lose back if their bank were to close.

