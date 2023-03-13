MCC Eagles Men’s Basketball Team is going dancing

The Eagles celebrate at their selection show.
The Eagles celebrate at their selection show.(WTOK)
By Shahji Adam
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 8:43 PM CDT
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -The D1 NJCAA Selection Show was held tonight as teams found out where they will be seeded in the tournament. One of those teams is the Region 23 champions in the MCC eagles.

It was revealed that the Eagles were placed at the 20th seed in the tournament. Over at MCC, friends and families of the players gathered together to celebrate this moment.

This is the first time since 1999 MCC will be making the trip to Kansas.

After the speeches, Head Coach James Green simply said it can be done in Meridian.

“We tell them all the time, you don’t have to win a championship to be a champion, but in this case they won a championship and they are champions,” said Green. “I’m happy for them. I’m proud for them. You know, proud for me too because we have put a lot in; my assistant coaches have done a great job. I think it’s great for Meridian. It can be done here. A lot of people said it couldn’t but we just proved it could.”

MCC will play Dodge City on March 20th.

