Mississippi Children’s Museum - Meridian hosting second annual ‘Week of Wonder’ spring break event

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A fun-filled week of learning is currently underway at one local museum in the Queen City.

The Mississippi Children’s Museum – Meridian is hosting it’s second annual ‘Week of Wonder‘ spring break event.

Each day of the steam-focused week-long event will feature science, technology, engineering, art, and math presentations.

Rebecca Parker, the Assisant Director of Marketing at MCM-Meridian, said Monday’s theme was science.

“We have Storming Bob Swanson presented by the Meridian Symphony Association and he is doing a presentation about weather so it is a really interactive presentation where children will get to come up in front of everybody and do some fun activities. So we have just have different organizations coming in to bring special programming and activities for our guests throughout the week,” said Parker.

Admission to attend any event this week is 10 dollars.

MCM-Meridian Week of Wonder Full List of Events:

Stormin’ Bob Swanson – The Singing Weatherman presented by Meridian Symphony Orchestra

The Science of Fingerprints presented by the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office

Technology and You presented by Shloop the Shoe Loop

Engineering & Architecture presented by the Arts & Community Events Society (ACES)

Emerald Accent Celtic Music presented by The Meridian Council for the Arts

Money Matters presented by Community Bank

