Mississippi woman and her two daughters die from apparent drowning

The 28-year-old woman and her daughters, ages 7 and 8, were not identified.
The 28-year-old woman and her daughters, ages 7 and 8, were not identified.
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 2:10 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMERON PARISH, LA. (KPLC) - A Mississippi woman and her two daughters have died after an apparent drowning in the Gulf off of Long Beach Road.

The Cameron Parish Sheriff’s Office received the call around 3:40 p.m. on Sunday.

In addition to the three deceased victims, a 9-year-old boy was pulled from the water and airlifted to a hospital. Authorities said he is in critical condition. A 3-year-old boy was found walking on the beach by a neighbor.

According to Jefferson County Justice of the Peace Brad Burnett, the child told a neighbor his mom went swimming, which is when the search began.

Burnett also tells KPLC the family is from Ethel, Mississippi, and the father was working at Golden Pass LNG.

The 28-year-old woman and her daughters, ages 7 and 8, were not identified.

Their bodies were recovered from the water along the breakwater rocks.

Cameron Parish Sheriff Ron Johnson said conditions of the water at the beach Sunday afternoon were rough and not good for swimming.

Autopsies are pending with the Cameron Parish Coroner, but we’re told no one was wearing a life jacket.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials in South Walton say they're dealing with thousands of Portuguese Man O' Wars on the...
Gulf Coast officials warning spring breakers about man o’ war infestation
We are under a First Alert for the possible severe storms that will be moving into our area on...
FIRST ALERT: Weather Alert Day-Severe Storm Risk
Lake sophomore, Taylor Clark, returns to the field after being out for a year due to a back...
Lake’s Taylor Clark is returning better than ever after being sidelined for one year due to a back injury
McComb tax preparer sentenced to 18 months is federal prison
Mississippi woman sentenced to federal prison for tax fraud
Daily Docket
City of Meridian Arrest Report March 10, 2023

Latest News

MCC Eagles Men’s Basketball Team is going dancing
MCC Eagles Men’s Basketball Team is going dancing
New shoe factory nearing open in the Queen City
New shoe factory nearing open in the Queen City
New shoe factory nearing open in the Queen City
New shoe factory nearing open in the Queen City
Shamerian L. Lewis, 26, of Dixons Mills, and Cordarrel D. Robinson, 32, of Mobile, died in a...
Two die in weekend crash in Sumter County