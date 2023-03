Funeral services for Mr. Billy C. Hursey were held Friday, March 10, 2023 at 1:00 pm at Macedonia Primitive Baptist Church with Rev. Ecclesiastes Goodwin officiating. Burial followed in Forest Lawn Cemetery with Berry and Gardner Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. Mr. Hursey, 76, of Meridian, who died Friday, March 3, 2023 at Regency Hospital. A visitation was Thursday, March 9, 2023 from 6:00 to 7:00 pm at Berry and Gardner Funeral Home’s OP Chapel.

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.