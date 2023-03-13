Funeral services for Mr. Denton “Doc” Braswell will begin at 10:00 AM Wednesday, March 15, 2023 at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home with the Reverends Dr. John Temple and Wesley Braswell officiating. Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mr. Denton Graham “Doc” Braswell, Sr. joined his Lord Jesus Christ in victory on Friday, March 10, 2023 - one day before his 94th birthday. Doc’s lifetime maxim was “Keep the Faith, Redeem the time” - paraphrasing Ephesians 5:15 - and his favorite bible verse was Proverbs 3:5-6.

Doc lived his life assuming “The Lord keeps you alive for a purpose”, and he felt his purpose was to serve others. Doc was the quintessential servant leader.

Beginning from Depression Era rural poverty in north Mississippi, Doc’s father died when he was 15 and he left home at 17 to find work. He eventually found a prosperous career with AT&T that lasted 33 years and ended with his senior management responsibility over business telecommunications for half the State of Mississippi.

Doc’s nickname derives from his time as a medical technician in an Army National Guard unit commanded by G.V. “Sonny” Montgomery. During that time, he was encouraged to complete his GED and go to college. He did this, and eventually completed his B.S. in Business through Mississippi State’s Meridian Branch at age 48.

Although Doc profoundly impacted the lives of his subordinates and peers at AT&T, his greatest contributions to Meridian came after AT&T retirement. During his “second career”, Doc provided consulting and advice to nearly 10,000 prospective and existing small business owners over 27 years - culminating with the City of Meridian dedicating July 25, 2017, to honor him.

Throughout both careers, Doc also served since 1965 at Poplar Springs Drive Baptist Church as a Sunday School Teacher, Deacon, and Coordinator for the “Ministry of Caring”.

Doc’s family invites you to celebrate his incredibly well-lived life and his victory in our Lord Jesus Christ. He loved the city of Meridian dearly and has now received his eternal reward.

Doc is survived by his wife of 42 years, Sonni Braswell; children Graham Braswell (Debbie), Casey Maxcy (Jerry), Annette Turner (Myron), and Gary Braswell (Wendy); grandchildren Nikole Listemaa (Steve), Jason Thompson*, Ashley Randolph (Jason), Tori Rhodus (Chris* ), Wesley Braswell (Nicole), Clara Moser (Casey), David Tuttle*, Zachary Turner, Iris Lehner (James), Angelle Turner, Ben Tuttle * (Courtney), Reagan Turner, Sara Roquemore (John), Lucas Turner (Kate), Emily Braswell-Cannon (Josiah), and Walker Braswell*. Doc leaves 11 great-grandchildren, as well as a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family members. Mr. Braswell is preceded in death by his parents Edgar G and Clara Braswell; his son, Gregory Braswell; grandson, Jordan Tuttle; three brothers, and one sister; and the mother of his children, Monecha Braswell.

The Braswell family suggests memorial donations be made in lieu of flowers to French Camp Academy.

Pallbearers are grandsons denoted with “* " and Dr. Jim Isbell.

Online condolences may be expressed at robertbarhamffh.com

The Braswell family will receive guests from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM Tuesday, March 14, 2023 at the funeral home.

