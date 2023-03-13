Mrs. Cecile Edwards

Cecile Edwards
By WTOK Staff
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Funeral services for Mrs. Cecile Edwards will be held Saturday, March 11, 2023 at 11:00 am at Agape Storehouse with Pastor John Willis officiating.  Burial will follow in Friendly Community Cemetery, Marion with Berry and Gardner Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.  Mrs. Edwards, 85, of Meridian, who died Monday, March 6, 2023 at her residence.  A visitation was Friday, March 10, 2023 from 6:30 to 7:30 pm at Berry and Gardner Funeral Home’s OP Chapel.

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

