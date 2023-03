Memorial services for Mrs. Loria Ann Green-Hampton will be Saturday, March 11, 2023 at 3:00 pm at Berry and Gardner Funeral Home’s OP Chapel with Pastor Charles Goodwin officiating. Mrs. Hampton, 60, of Meridian, who died Thursday, March 2, 2023 at Miller County Hospital, Colquitt, GA.

