Funeral services for Mrs. Margaret Page will be held Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 11:00 am at Fifth Street Baptist Church with Rev. Hezzie Powers and Bishop W.C. Brown officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Memory Gardens Cemetery with Berry and Gardner Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. Mrs. Page, 77, of Meridian, who died Monday, February 6, 2023 at Specialty Regency Hospital. A visitation will be held Friday, March 17, 2023 from 5:00 pm to 6:00 pm at Berry and Gardner Funeral Home’s OP Chapel.

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.