Funeral services for Mrs. Sally Sillimon will be held Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 11:00 am at Mt. Olive MBC, Lauderdale with Dr. Kenneth Vaughn and Rev. Tyrone Bolden officiating. Burial will follow in Mt. Olive MBC Cemetery, Lauderdale with Berry and Gardner Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. Mrs. Sillimon, 41, of Meridian, who died Monday, March 6, 2023 at UMMC, Jackson. A visitation will be held Friday, March 17, 2023 from 6:30-7:30 pm at Berry and Gardner Funeral Home’s OP Chapel.

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.