Graveside services for Ms. Willie Mae Marshall will be held Saturday, March 11, 2023 at 11:00 am at Little Zion Cemetery, Stonewall with Rev. Lorenzo Carter officiating and with Berry and Gardner Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. Ms. Willie Mae Marshall, 67, of Quitman, who died Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at her residence.

