Remembering Doc Braswell

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The funeral for well-known community and civic leader, Denton “Doc” Braswell, will be Wednesday, Mar. 15, beginning at 10 a.m. at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home in Meridian. Visitation will be Tuesday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.

Braswell died Friday, one day short of his 94th birthday. He was highly respected for his business knowledge, acquired through a career with AT&T and a business degree earned at age 48.

After retirement, Braswell provided consulting and advice to nearly 10,000 prospective and existing small business owners over 27 years, culminating with the City of Meridian dedicating July 25, 2017, to honor him.

Braswell was interviewed by News 11 many times. One of those occasions was in 2018, when the Meridian Civitan Club names him its Citizen of the Year.

“I’m thankful to be a part of Meridian, Mississippi. I live here by choice and I love this city and I appreciate all the people I’ve met and got to serve here,” said Braswell in that interview.

Braswell served many years as a Sunday School teacher, deacon and coordinator for the Ministry of Caring at Poplar Springs Drive Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, his family suggested donations be made to French Camp Academy.

Online condolences may be expressed at robertbarhamffh.com.

