Remembering Doc Braswell

Denton "Doc" Braswell was highly respected for his business knowledge, which he shared for...
Denton "Doc" Braswell was highly respected for his business knowledge, which he shared for decades with others.(Braswell family)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 6:21 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The funeral for well-known community and civic leader, Denton “Doc” Braswell, will be Wednesday, Mar. 15, beginning at 10 a.m. at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home in Meridian. Visitation will be Tuesday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.

Braswell died Friday, one day short of his 94th birthday. He was highly respected for his business knowledge, acquired through a career with AT&T and a business degree earned at age 48.

After retirement, Braswell provided consulting and advice to nearly 10,000 prospective and existing small business owners over 27 years, culminating with the City of Meridian dedicating July 25, 2017, to honor him.

Braswell was interviewed by News 11 many times. One of those occasions was in 2018, when the Meridian Civitan Club names him its Citizen of the Year.

“I’m thankful to be a part of Meridian, Mississippi. I live here by choice and I love this city and I appreciate all the people I’ve met and got to serve here,” said Braswell in that interview.

Braswell served many years as a Sunday School teacher, deacon and coordinator for the Ministry of Caring at Poplar Springs Drive Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, his family suggested donations be made to French Camp Academy.

Online condolences may be expressed at robertbarhamffh.com.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials in South Walton say they're dealing with thousands of Portuguese Man O' Wars on the...
Gulf Coast officials warning spring breakers about man o’ war infestation
Meridian Police are searching for a suspect involved in an armed robbery early Monday.
Armed robbery reported in Meridian
Lauderdale County Coroner Clayton Cobler confirmed that one person died, but no other...
Wreck on I-20 near exit 151
We are under a First Alert for the possible severe storms that will be moving into our area on...
FIRST ALERT: Weather Alert Day-Severe Storm Risk
Lake sophomore, Taylor Clark, returns to the field after being out for a year due to a back...
Lake’s Taylor Clark is returning better than ever after being sidelined for one year due to a back injury

Latest News

Local bank responses to national concerns
Local bank responses to national concerns
Mississippi Children’s Museum - Meridian hosting second annual ‘Week of Wonder’ spring break event
The Mississippi man and his long-lost daughter
The Mississippi man and his long lost daughter
Voting in the Mississippi Makers' Challenge continues through Mar. 17.
Finalists named in 2nd Annual Mississippi Makers’ Challenge