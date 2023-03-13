Two die in weekend crash in Sumter County

By WTOK Staff
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
SUMTER COUNTY, Ala. (WTOK) - A single-car crash Saturday claimed the lives of two people in Sumter County.

Shamerian L. Lewis, 26, of Dixons Mills, and Cordarrel D. Robinson, 32, of Mobile, died when the 2017 Honda Civic in which they were passengers left the road, struck a ditch and several trees before overturning. The wreck happened about 1:30 a.m. on Highway 17 near the 130 mile marker, approximately nine miles south of York.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said neither Lewis nor Robinson were using a seat belt at the time of the crash. The driver was Demorris A. Pritchett, 28, also of Dixons Mills.

The crash is still under investigation.

