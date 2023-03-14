Americans for Prosperity Mississippi hosts Torchbearer Tuesday open forum

By Christen Hyde
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - One non-profit working to solve the biggest problems in the Magnolia State hosted a luncheon on Tuesday.

Americans for Prosperity Mississippi hosted its Torchbearer Tuesday at Harvest Grill to discuss the rise in crime and policies that could help curb that violence.

Stone Clanton, the Grassroots Engagement Director of Americans for Prosperity Mississippi, said hosting these open forums are one step to making Mississippi better.

“At these meetings, we are trying to facilitate different conversations, fruitful ideas, actual policy solutions, not just crying and moaning about the problem, actually doing something about it that’s going to make Mississippi better for everyone to live, work, and raise a family,” said Clanton.

Americans for Prosperity Mississippi hosts these meetings every other month about different topics ranging from crime, education, and healthcare.

If you want more information about the organization or the next meeting, check out the Americans for Prosperity Mississippi’s website or Facebook page.

