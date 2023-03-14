Anderson Regional Health Center hosts blood drive

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -There is always a need for blood and Anderson Regional Health Center hosted a blood drive this afternoon to help combat this problem.

Whether you are young or old giving blood is something most people are able to be a part of.

There is a blood shortage and Mississippi Blood Services is looking for universal blood types so the blood they collect can be used in any situation.

Donating is crucial and to be a part of saving lives is just an awesome experience.

“So every donation for a whole blood, it helps three people. And if you do two they already help six. It’s very important that we have a blood shortage right now and we need as many people as possible to. Come out and help us,” said Phlebotomist, Shawniece Walker.

“Giving is important because it’s just an easy way for people to be able to help other people. You know, we see it all the time. Patients come down, they might just need something, some blood to help them heal or get over an illness, but allows us to do other procedures. So it’s something that’s quick and painless and just one more way I can help the community,” said donor, Hannah Dues.

If you missed today’s blood drive you can visit Mississippi Blood Service’s website by clicking here.

