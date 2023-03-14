Anderson Regional Health Center hosts blood drive

By Ross McLeod
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -There is always a need for blood and Anderson Regional Health Center hosted a blood drive this afternoon to help combat this problem.

Whether you are young or old giving blood is something most people are able to be a part of.

There is a blood shortage and Mississippi Blood Services is looking for universal blood types so the blood they collect can be used in any situation.

Donating is crucial and to be a part of saving lives is just an awesome experience.

“So every donation for a whole blood, it helps three people. And if you do two they already help six. It’s very important that we have a blood shortage right now and we need as many people as possible to. Come out and help us,” said Phlebotomist, Shawniece Walker.

“Giving is important because it’s just an easy way for people to be able to help other people. You know, we see it all the time. Patients come down, they might just need something, some blood to help them heal or get over an illness, but allows us to do other procedures. So it’s something that’s quick and painless and just one more way I can help the community,” said donor, Hannah Dues.

If you missed today’s blood drive you can visit Mississippi Blood Service’s website by clicking here.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 28-year-old woman and her daughters, ages 7 and 8, were not identified.
Mississippi woman and her two daughters die from apparent drowning
The Mississippi man and his long-lost daughter
The Mississippi man and his long lost daughter
Meridian Police are searching for a suspect involved in an armed robbery early Monday.
Armed robbery reported in Meridian
New shoe factory nearing open in the Queen City
New shoe factory to open soon in the Queen City
Lauderdale County Coroner Clayton Cobler confirmed that one person died, but no other...
Wreck on I-20 near exit 151

Latest News

FILE - Pat Schroeder speaks to a reporter during an interview at the Los Angeles Convention...
Former Rep. Pat Schroeder, pioneer for women’s rights, dies
City of Meridian to hire lifeguards for summer season
Anderson Regional Health Center hosts blood drive
Anderson Regional Health Center hosts blood drive
Americans for Prosperity Mississippi hosts Torchbearer Tuesday open forum