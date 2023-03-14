California ‘Teacher of the Year’ accused of child sex abuse

FILE - The suspect pleaded not guilty to 15 criminal counts, including lewd acts upon a child,...
FILE - The suspect pleaded not guilty to 15 criminal counts, including lewd acts upon a child, the San Diego County District Attorney’s Office said.(Pexels/Pixabay)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 7:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. (AP) — A onetime Teacher of the Year at a Southern California school pleaded not guilty Monday to multiple child sex abuse charges involving a former student, prosecutors said.

Jacqueline Ma, a 34-year-old teacher at Lincoln Acres Elementary in National City near San Diego, was arrested last week.

Detectives began investigating after a mother reported suspicions that her 13-year-old was in an inappropriate relationship with a former teacher, according to the National City Police Department.

Police did not release details of the investigation because the alleged victim is a minor.

Ma pleaded not guilty to 15 criminal counts, including lewd acts upon a child and contact of minor with intent to commit a sexual offense, the San Diego County District Attorney’s Office said.

The Los Angeles Times reported National School District Superintendent Leighangela Brady said at a school board meeting March 8 that the community was trying to process the “unthinkable situation.”

Ma taught in the district since 2013 and had a bachelor’s degree in biology and a master’s in education, both from UC San Diego, according to her Teacher of the Year profile in the San Diego Union Tribune.

The award was announced last year by the San Diego County Office of Education.

Ma was held without bail. A bail review hearing was scheduled for Thursday.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 28-year-old woman and her daughters, ages 7 and 8, were not identified.
Mississippi woman and her two daughters die from apparent drowning
Meridian Police are searching for a suspect involved in an armed robbery early Monday.
Armed robbery reported in Meridian
Officials in South Walton say they're dealing with thousands of Portuguese Man O' Wars on the...
Gulf Coast officials warning spring breakers about man o’ war infestation
Lauderdale County Coroner Clayton Cobler confirmed that one person died, but no other...
Wreck on I-20 near exit 151
Shamerian L. Lewis, 26, of Dixons Mills, and Cordarrel D. Robinson, 32, of Mobile, died in a...
Two die in weekend crash in Sumter County

Latest News

From flooding in California to the Nor’easter along the New England coast, March is roaring in...
March weather roars like a lion from coast to coast
A CalTrans vehicle drives north through floodwaters that closed state Highway 1 at the Santa...
Flood problems grow as new storm moves into California
FILE - This 2019 aerial photo provided by ConocoPhillips shows an exploratory drilling camp at...
Biden OKs Alaska oil project, draws ire of environmentalists
A man is filing a lawsuit against Buffalo Wild Wings claiming its "Boneless Wings" are actually...
Man files lawsuit against Buffalo Wild Wings, claims ‘boneless wings’ are actually nuggets